Steve Welker, who lost much of his vision in a car crash in 1994, spends time with his seeing-eye dog, Orbit, at home in Chandler on April 4, 2017. Chandler resident Steve Welker Steve Welker, who lost much of his vision in a car crash in 1994, spends time with his seeing-eye dog, Orbit, at home in Chandler on April 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.