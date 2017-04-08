Chandler resident Steve Welker
Steve Welker, who lost much of his vision in a car crash in 1994, spends time with his seeing-eye dog, Orbit, at home in Chandler on April 4, 2017. Chandler resident Steve Welker Steve Welker, who lost much of his vision in a car crash in 1994, spends time with his seeing-eye dog, Orbit, at home in Chandler on April 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth
|17 hr
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sat
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Sat
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Sat
|The American Truth
|7
|The founding framers
|Apr 7
|The truth
|5
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Apr 7
|saving energy
|3
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 6
|Abdellina Hussein
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC