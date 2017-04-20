Chandler Museum design unveiled, touts a modern look
The new Chandler Museum will be a striking contemporary counterpoint to the historic McCullough-Price House, linked by an arrival plaza, a pedestrian corridor, gardens and a shaded courtyard. Phil Weddle of Scottsdale-based Weddle Gilmore Architects unveiled renderings for the 10,000-square-foot building at an open house held March 22nd at the McCullough-Price House, 300 S. Chandler Village Drive, near the Chandler Fashion Center.
