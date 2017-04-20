Chandler couple marks 70 years of mar...

Chandler couple marks 70 years of marriage

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: San Tan Sun News

The couple, both 89, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 26th with a luncheon with family and friends following the Sunday service at Faith Church in Chandler. As well-wishers surrounded them, John looked back at Bennie and sighed, "It went by awfully quick, that 70 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) 19 hr Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Wed fool me once 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Wed Leona Elkins 2,688
The founding framers Tue Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Tue Tomas 4
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Apr 17 Meghan 20
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Apr 14 Sam George 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 20 at 8:40AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC