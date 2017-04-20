Chandler couple marks 70 years of marriage
The couple, both 89, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 26th with a luncheon with family and friends following the Sunday service at Faith Church in Chandler. As well-wishers surrounded them, John looked back at Bennie and sighed, "It went by awfully quick, that 70 years.
