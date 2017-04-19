Burglar sought in Chandler, Maricopa ...

Burglar sought in Chandler, Maricopa mosque break-ins

Authorities say they are looking for the same man in connection with the burglaries of mosques in Chandler and the city of Maricopa on March 30. Burglar sought in Chandler, Maricopa mosque break-ins Authorities say they are looking for the same man in connection with the burglaries of mosques in Chandler and the city of Maricopa on March 30. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pD2G8X Chandler police say this man burglarized two mosques, one in Chandler and one in the city of Maricopa, on March 30, 2017.

