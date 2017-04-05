Bail hearing ongoing for Hamilton football player charged in hazing incidents
A hearing to potentially set a bond for the 17-year-old Hamilton High School football player charged with sexual assault and several other felonies was underway Wednesday. Bail hearing ongoing for Hamilton football player charged in assaults A hearing to potentially set a bond for the 17-year-old Hamilton High School football player charged with sexual assault and several other felonies was underway Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|VALLEY OF THE SUN
|2,131
|Special Needs Egg Hunt
|Tue
|Kayelynn
|1
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Michael Giles
|26
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Mon
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Mon
|The rat-ings
|10
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Mon
|Bilinda
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC