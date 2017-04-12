AZ Memo: Russia warns U.S.; Letterman's mom dies; Hamilton...
AZ Memo: AZ wildfire outlook; Russia warns U.S.; Letterman's mom dies; Hamilton 'on notice' after hazing; J. Geils dies; Sessions talks tough in AZ; warm weather and more Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know today.
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|16 hr
|law43
|2,680
|Meth
|Sun
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Apr 8
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Apr 8
|The American Truth
|7
|The founding framers
|Apr 7
|The truth
|5
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Apr 7
|saving energy
|3
