Adventist pastor comes out as bisexual, resigns her church

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Gazette

A Seventh-day Adventist pastor has resigned from her Arizona pulpit and announced via video that she is bisexual. "Through study and prayer, I've come to a point of complete disagreement with the Adventist Church on their teachings about LGBT people," Alicia Johnston said in a video posted on Facebook on April 22. "I also myself am bisexual so I've come to an awareness of that and have realized I just can't live my life with integrity anymore without being honest about that."

