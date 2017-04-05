3 reasons to thank a Chandler police officer

Perhaps an officer on patrol or offering roadside, traffic or construction barrier assistance. The Chandler Police Department employs more than 345 sworn officers and 155 civilians, but do you give much thought to the officers you don't see on the streets? Meeting the community's needs is an ongoing investment, encouraged by qualified department leaders and significant efforts toward becoming a world-class leader in 21st-century policing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.