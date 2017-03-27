Uber's self-driving cars back on the road after Friday crash in Tempe
On Friday, a driver in Tempe was cited for making an illegal left turn and hitting one of Uber's test cars, which was in self-driving mode with a test driver behind the wheel and another in the passenger seat. Uber's self-driving cars back on the road after Friday crash in Tempe On Friday, a driver in Tempe was cited for making an illegal left turn and hitting one of Uber's test cars, which was in self-driving mode with a test driver behind the wheel and another in the passenger seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|18 hr
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|18 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC