TLR's Phend and XRAY's Tessmann Take Top Honors at the 1st Annual Desert Classic
The 1st Annual Desert Classic was recently held over the weekend of March 11-12th, at the newly opened Hobby Action R/C Raceway in Chandler, Arizona. This new event had a lot of the big name drivers in attendance and looks to be taking over where the Cactus Classic left off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Control Car Action.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|D D Home
|7
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|RN2015go
|2,676
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC