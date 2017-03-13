TLR's Phend and XRAY's Tessmann Take ...

TLR's Phend and XRAY's Tessmann Take Top Honors at the 1st Annual Desert Classic

The 1st Annual Desert Classic was recently held over the weekend of March 11-12th, at the newly opened Hobby Action R/C Raceway in Chandler, Arizona. This new event had a lot of the big name drivers in attendance and looks to be taking over where the Cactus Classic left off.

