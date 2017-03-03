This chain will offer wage-gap smoothies for International Women's Day on March 8
Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is offering the Common Cents Smoothie at 80 cents for women and $1 for men on March 8. This chain will offer wage-gap smoothies for International Women's Day on March 8 Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is offering the Common Cents Smoothie at 80 cents for women and $1 for men on March 8. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lm1fgt National fast-casual restaurant chain Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is honoring International Women's Day March 8 by offering the Common Cents Smoothie, a nod to the average gap in pay between men and women in the U.S. The chain has a store at Arizona Mills mall and in Chandler.
