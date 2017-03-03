This chain will offer wage-gap smooth...

This chain will offer wage-gap smoothies for International Women's Day on March 8

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Arizona Republic

National fast-casual restaurant chain Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt is honoring International Women's Day March 8 by offering the Common Cents Smoothie, a nod to the average gap in pay between men and women in the U.S. The chain has a store at Arizona Mills mall and in Chandler.

