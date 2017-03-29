The Dixie Cats bring their jazz sounds to Chandler
Tucson's The Dixie Cats will perform at the Crowne Plaza San Marcos Golf Resort on Sunday, April 23, to help the city celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is part of the Arizona Classic Jazz Society's April event.
