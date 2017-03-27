Tesla self-driving car hits Phoenix police motorcycle, the second...
A Phoenix police motorcycle was struck by a Tesla Model X reportedly operating on autopilot, one of two accidents involving self-driving vehicles in a matter of days. Tesla self-driving car hits Phoenix police motorcycle, the second accident involving automated vehicles in days A Phoenix police motorcycle was struck by a Tesla Model X reportedly operating on autopilot, one of two accidents involving self-driving vehicles in a matter of days.
