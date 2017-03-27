Teen apologizes for twisting neighbors' menorah into swastika
A restored menorah is re-lit outside the Ellis family home in Chandler, Arizona, December 30, 2016 An Arizona teenager arrested for twisting a menorah in the front yard of a family's home into a swastika posted an apology on Facebook. Clive Jamar Wilson, 19, one of four teens arrested on March 17 for the December 30 incident, told the Ellis family of Chandler that he was sorry, the East Valley Tribune newspaper reported.
