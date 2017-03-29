Taste of the Islands art walk returns to Chandler
The Chandler Art Walk is encouraging tropical thoughts as The Taste of the Islands theme returns to downtown from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. It will feature artisan shopping, live music by a steel drum band, and tropical food and drink specials available for purchase. Admission is free.
