The Salt River Project this week released a revised plan on the contentious issue of how to get more electricity to the Price Road Corridor and its booming tech sector in a way that will have less impact on Chandler neighborhoods. SRP's controversial Chandler power lines get new route The Salt River Project this week released a revised plan on the contentious issue of how to get more electricity to the Price Road Corridor and its booming tech sector in a way that will have less impact on Chandler neighborhoods.
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|17 hr
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|17 hr
|Lol
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|Mar 27
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
