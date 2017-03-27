Six Chandler students arrested for hazing crimes
Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Department said Wednesday that five Hamilton High School students and one Chief Hill Learning Academy student were identified after an investigation that started in February. Police say hazing crimes are believed to have happened on school grounds, involving members of the Hamilton High football team.
