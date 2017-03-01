Robert R. Shenefield: 1923-2017
Robert R. Shenefield, a World War II veteran who was an agent for the fire and casualty insurance agency started by his father, died Feb. 8 in Brookdale Chandler Ray Road assisted living facility in Chandler, Ariz. He was 93. Mr. Shenefield, who lived in Ottawa Hills and Sylvania, joined his father, Roland A. Shenefield, in the family-owned insurance business in 1947 after he served in World War II and obtained an insurance degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
