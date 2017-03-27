Review - Native Fashion in the City P...

Review - Native Fashion in the City Presents Wearable Heritage

The fourth annual Native Fashion in the City took place on Friday, March 24 and stole our hearts with a rich display of Native American culture and heritage through fashion. What promised to be stylish night resulted in an event tha t surpassed fashion and educated us about how designers take influence from their tribes to bring garments to life .

