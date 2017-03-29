Recall 'Yesterday' with concert at Sunbird Country Club

Yesterday Once More-a variety show featuring music from the 1950s to 1970s-will bring its show to the Sunbird Country Club at 6250 S. Sunbird Blvd., Chandler, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Tickets are $10 at the Sunbird HOA's lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash bar is available at the show, which is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.