Recall 'Yesterday' with concert at Sunbird Country Club
Yesterday Once More-a variety show featuring music from the 1950s to 1970s-will bring its show to the Sunbird Country Club at 6250 S. Sunbird Blvd., Chandler, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Tickets are $10 at the Sunbird HOA's lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash bar is available at the show, which is open to the public.
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|7 hr
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|7 hr
|Lol
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|Mar 27
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
