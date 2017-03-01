RE/MAX agents earn achievement awards
Sandy Lim and Veronica Vega, with RE/MAX Infinity at 2450 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, have been presented with RE/MAX awards. Lim received the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award and Vega received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award.
