PayPal wins best workplace award
The financial services company located in the Price Corridor in Chandler is one of 2017 '100 Best Arizona Companies" chosen by BestCompanies AZ, which is marking its 15th anniversary this year. The consulting firm dedicated to identifying great workplaces has named PayPal within the "Best of Heart" category.
