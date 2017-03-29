New teacher transforms young Chandler...

New teacher transforms young Chandler pianist

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: San Tan Sun News

Like thousands of young piano students, Vivian Zhao enjoyed playing her instrument, but did not give serious thought to the possibility of making music her life. "When I was a kid, my parents didn't know if I would have much of a focus on music," she recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth Tue CCC 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mon crimeblogger 227
suspects linked to organized crime could have c... Mon ABC15AZ 1
Free Family Fun on April Fools Day Mar 23 GSLeader733 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 21 LAVON AFFAIR 2,677
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Mar 14 Dani maroe 343
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,908,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC