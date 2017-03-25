Nebraska Football Recruiting: Tyler Shough Could be Patrick O'Brien 2.0
The Nebraska football staff hasn't offered Chandler, Ariz. quarterback Tyler Shough yet, but after watching him for about a month or two, there may be a very familiar reason why he gets one.
