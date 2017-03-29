Movie theater development gets green light
The Chandler City Council approved, during its March 9 meeting, the preliminary development plan, site layout, building architecture and rezoning of a 4.3-acre parcel near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue, paving the way for a movie theater, commercial retail and office buildings. Approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to enable Chandler Police to provide law enforcement security services at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|23 hr
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|23 hr
|Lol
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|Mar 27
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC