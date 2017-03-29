Movie theater development gets green ...

Movie theater development gets green light

The Chandler City Council approved, during its March 9 meeting, the preliminary development plan, site layout, building architecture and rezoning of a 4.3-acre parcel near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue, paving the way for a movie theater, commercial retail and office buildings. Approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to enable Chandler Police to provide law enforcement security services at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

