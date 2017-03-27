Man faces child prostitution charges; allegedly tried to solicit teen girls at park
MARICOPA, AZ - Police have arrested a man in a so-called "stranger danger" case at a park in Maricopa. Maricopa police say 46-year-old Michael Yousif was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old girl.
