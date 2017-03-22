Great American BBQ and Beer Festival, Half Off Poke in Tempe, and...
One of the Valley's newest hotel restaurant's Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen at Andaz Scottsdale is hosting its second Storytellers Dinner series on Wednesday, March 22. These dinners are part of an ongoing culinary series that brings together local partners for an evening featuring a curated menu and conversation. Executive Chef Adam Sheff and the mixologists of Weft & Warp Art Bar will be joined by tequila expert Grace Jahn of Casamigos Tequila.
