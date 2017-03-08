FMCA 'Rally in the Valley' Sees Strong Turnout

Settling in this week at an all-new venue, the Family Motor Coach Association's "Rally in the Valley" has pushed capacity limits at the Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler, Ariz. . Organizers are reporting that the FMCA's 95th International Convention is emerging as one of the strongest gatherings for the Cincinnati-based motorhome owners association in the past several years, hosting an estimated 2,300 member rigs.

