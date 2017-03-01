Dometic is Hosting Daily 'Giveaways' at FMCA

Dometic will be hosting a mobile cooling giveaway each day of the Family Motor Coach Association's "Rally in the Valley" taking place March 7-10 at the Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler, Ariz. According to a press release, Dometic CFX portable refrigerator/freezers conveniently keep foods fresh and eliminate the need to purchase bags of ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.