Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that
There are 3 comments on the The Arizona Republic story from Saturday, titled Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:
A Pew Research Center survey determined approximately 62 percent of Americans said they did not know a single Muslim when surveyed in 2014. Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that A Pew Research Center survey determined approximately 62 percent of Americans said they did not know a single Muslim when surveyed in 2014.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 Sunday
I know the Muslims on topix forum. They're the biggest bunch of liars and perverts anymore could imagine.
|
#2 Sunday
I know muslims _ Period.
Fend them off your shores if you know what's good for ya.
Muslims = troubles !
More muslims = more troubles !
|
#3 Sunday
And those are the "moderate" ones !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|footguymike
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|mehl
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC