Criminals Identified, More Leftist Anti-Semitism: Menorah Vandalized, Turned Into Swastika
Four people have been arrested for vandalizing a menorah sculpture in an Arizona Jewish families front yard. Back in December, Chandler Arizona police received from Naomi and Seth Ellis who woke up to find the 8-foot tall menorah they had built had been vandalized and turned into a swastika.
