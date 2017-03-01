City embraces automotive tech industry

In a video shown shortly before his Jan. 31 State of the City Address, Mayor Jay Tibshraeny climbed into an autonomous car, complete with a sleek design, sporty performance and a personal digital secretary that doubled as a chauffeur. The car may be fictitious, but City officials are hoping that vehicles like that could be invented and manufactured in Chandler.

