City embraces automotive tech industry
In a video shown shortly before his Jan. 31 State of the City Address, Mayor Jay Tibshraeny climbed into an autonomous car, complete with a sleek design, sporty performance and a personal digital secretary that doubled as a chauffeur. The car may be fictitious, but City officials are hoping that vehicles like that could be invented and manufactured in Chandler.
