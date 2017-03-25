Cinderella Affair grants Phoenix-area prom wishes for free
The Cinderella Affair will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next two Saturdays, April 1 and 8. Cinderella Affair grants Phoenix-area prom wishes for free The Cinderella Affair will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next two Saturdays, April 1 and 8. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nRn08k Maria Castaneda, Angelica Leo and Amelia Cervantes wait in line to pick out a prom dress at the Cinderella Affair, in Chandler, Ariz., on March 25, 2017. Joscelyn Applewhite, Dominique Hurd and Allison Paradowski eat breakfast while in line to pick out a prom dress at the Cinderella Affair, in Chandler, Ariz., on March 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|18 hr
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|18 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC