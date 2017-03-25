The Cinderella Affair will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next two Saturdays, April 1 and 8. Cinderella Affair grants Phoenix-area prom wishes for free The Cinderella Affair will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next two Saturdays, April 1 and 8. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nRn08k Maria Castaneda, Angelica Leo and Amelia Cervantes wait in line to pick out a prom dress at the Cinderella Affair, in Chandler, Ariz., on March 25, 2017. Joscelyn Applewhite, Dominique Hurd and Allison Paradowski eat breakfast while in line to pick out a prom dress at the Cinderella Affair, in Chandler, Ariz., on March 25, 2017.

