Chandler students use new tech to learn about the human heart
Students Aja Herbert and Desiree Woods use zSpace technology in class with glasses and a stylus in Chandler on March 9, 2017. Chandler students use new tech to learn about the human heart Students Aja Herbert and Desiree Woods use zSpace technology in class with glasses and a stylus in Chandler on March 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|yolanda
|2,675
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC