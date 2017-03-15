Chandler police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who fired a gun at a couple at a Lowe's parking lot.In the early-morning hours of Feb. 11. Chandler police seek man who fired gun at couple Chandler police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who fired a gun at a couple at a Lowe's parking lot.In the early-morning hours of Feb. 11. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mHI5Pw A video shows the truck of a man who police believe was involved in an aggravated assault outside a Chandler Lowe's store. Chandler Police Department Chandler police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who fired a gun at a couple at a Lowe's parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.