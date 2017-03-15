Chandler police seek man who fired gun at couple
Chandler police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who fired a gun at a couple at a Lowe's parking lot.In the early-morning hours of Feb. 11. Chandler police seek man who fired gun at couple Chandler police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who fired a gun at a couple at a Lowe's parking lot.In the early-morning hours of Feb. 11. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mHI5Pw A video shows the truck of a man who police believe was involved in an aggravated assault outside a Chandler Lowe's store. Chandler Police Department Chandler police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who fired a gun at a couple at a Lowe's parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|15 hr
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mon
|footguymike
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC