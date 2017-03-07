Chandler police: Secret Service inves...

Chandler police: Secret Service investigating Twitter threat against Trump, Pence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Twitter user out of Chandler is being investigated on suspicion of threatening the lives of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, police said. Chandler police: Secret Service investigating Twitter threat against Trump, Pence A Twitter user out of Chandler is being investigated on suspicion of threatening the lives of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar 5 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Feb 24 mehl 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Feb 23 fuckscraps 2,128
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Feb 20 ldyoky 6
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 19 Retired now 2,669
Alyssa Valdez Feb 16 Anonymous 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Feb 15 Anonymous 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC