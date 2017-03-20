Chandler Lions Club to Partner with Local High School for Blinded by de-Light Fundraiser
Lions Club members Bill Fuller ton and Steve Welker, who each lost their sight as adults, will partner with the Hamilton High School Leo Club, Drama Club and Culinary Classes to create a dining-and-drama experience while "blind" at Blinded By De-Light, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 in the Hamilton High School cafeteria. The "total sensory experience" is a fund-raising event to support the Chandler Lions Club's eye-care and eye-wear program that provides free eyeglasses and eye care to youth in Chandler.
