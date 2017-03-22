Arrests made in Chandler menorah vandalism
The Chandler Police Department has arrested four people on suspicion of twisting a large decorative menorah in the front yard of a Chandler family's home into a swastika. The menorah, which was made out of PVC pipes gold spray paint and solar-powered bulbs, was a Hanukkah decoration put up by a family near Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Brother Smith
|226
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC