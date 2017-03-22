Arrests made in Chandler menorah vandalism

The Chandler Police Department has arrested four people on suspicion of twisting a large decorative menorah in the front yard of a Chandler family's home into a swastika. The menorah, which was made out of PVC pipes gold spray paint and solar-powered bulbs, was a Hanukkah decoration put up by a family near Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

