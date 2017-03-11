Are you ready for 90 degrees? Phoenix area could get there Sunday
Temperatures in the Phoenix area could hit 90 degrees Sunday, the first time this year, according to the National Weather Service. Are you ready for 90 degrees? Phoenix area could get there Sunday Temperatures in the Phoenix area could hit 90 degrees Sunday, the first time this year, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|11 min
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|footguymike
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|mehl
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC