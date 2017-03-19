Apparent Alt-Right Members Arrested In Vandalization Of Menorah

On December 30, Seth and Naomi Ellis awoke to find the 8-ft tall menorah Seth had made for the the yard of their Chandler, AZ, home had been cleverly converted into a swastika: Using a swastika as a symbol of hate and intimidation is, unfortunately, not rare. In November, out gay New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman came home to find a swastika carved into the wall of the apartment building in which he lives with his Jewish husband and their daughter.

