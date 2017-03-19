Apparent Alt-Right Members Arrested I...

Apparent Alt-Right Members Arrested In Vandalization Of Menorah

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RedState

On December 30, Seth and Naomi Ellis awoke to find the 8-ft tall menorah Seth had made for the the yard of their Chandler, AZ, home had been cleverly converted into a swastika: Using a swastika as a symbol of hate and intimidation is, unfortunately, not rare. In November, out gay New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman came home to find a swastika carved into the wall of the apartment building in which he lives with his Jewish husband and their daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 17 RN2015go 2,676
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Mar 14 Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) Mar 13 footguymike 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Mar 11 Ese Spider G 2,129
Alyssa Valdez Feb '17 Anonymous 2
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC