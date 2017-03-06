Anatomy of a record-setting Top Fuel run

Anatomy of a record-setting Top Fuel run

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BenzConnection

Unless you've ridden on top of 11,000 horsepower, Leah Pritchett has more stones than anyone one of us. She's a Top Fuel dragster driver and she holds the record for the fastest pass in NHRA history with a 3.658 run over the 1,000-foot distance at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... 23 hr Rhonda Welborn As... 2
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Feb 24 mehl 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Feb 23 fuckscraps 2,128
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Feb 20 ldyoky 6
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 19 Retired now 2,669
Alyssa Valdez Feb 16 Anonymous 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Feb 15 Anonymous 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC