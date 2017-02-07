[VIDEO] GoPro Video of Track Crash Refutes Corvette Owner's Insurance Claim

According to PropertyCasualty360.com , a GoPro video posted on YouTube shows Robert Atlas losing control, crashing - and ultimately totaling - his Arctic White Corvette into a concrete barrier during a drag racing event on Oct. 10, 2015 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Unfortunately, Atlas apparently realized his policy didn't cover any damage caused during drag racing so he made up a story and told Geico Insurance instead that he had crashed his Stingray while leaving I-10 at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz.

