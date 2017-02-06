Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery is open after fire

Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, is operating out of its mausoleum's chapel in the center of the cemetery following a fire that destroyed its main administrative building on Jan. 8. There were no employees on duty that Sunday night at the time of the fire, which destroyed the lobby and some conference rooms inside the main building, according to Service Corp. International in Houston, which operates Valley of the Sun through its Dignity Memorial brand, a network of more than 2,000 licensed providers in North America. "Our fire crews were first on the scene," said Blas Minor, public-information officer for Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department.

