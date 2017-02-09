Trump's Oval Office Tweets Force CEOs to Choose Fight or Flight
Donald Trump is injecting himself into the daily business of U.S. companies to an unprecedented extent, spurring investors and executives to weigh their exposure to his wrath when making decisions. Nordstrom Inc. , which drew Trump's public anger on Twitter Wednesday for discontinuing his daughter Ivanka's line, saying sales had slumped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|18 hr
|B legal no deport...
|10
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sun
|anonymous
|6
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Feb 7
|Anonymous
|47
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|mjorg
|35
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 6
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC