Trump keeps his eye on the jobs ball 0:0

Trump keeps his eye on the jobs ball 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: New York Post

In a meeting with airline executives Thursday, he signaled that some "phenomenal" pro-growth tax-cut plan should be announced "over the next two or three weeks." He promised "rolling back burdensome regulations" in the same sitdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Wed Kenji_OC 5
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Feb 7 patriciakellyaz2017 47
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 6 zeke the Pinhead 2,663
Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11) Feb 6 mjorg 35
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 6 Gangsterreport 2
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Feb 6 Nanaimo 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Feb 5 Silent451 2,126
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC