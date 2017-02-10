Trial set for Arizona man charged wit...

Trial set for Arizona man charged with hacking websites

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Yuma Sun

A May 2 trial has been set for an Apache Junction man charged with hacking into government websites in Arizona and Wisconsin. Randall Charles Tucker has pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional damage to protected computers and threatening damage to protected computers for allegedly attacking municipal computer systems in March 2015 in the city of Madison and two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa.

