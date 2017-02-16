Suburban women ditch Nordstrom and go...

Suburban women ditch Nordstrom and go on a cash-waving rampage to support Ivanka Trump

A viral video shows a group of women storming into a Nordstrom to cancel their accounts in response to the retailer's decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump's fashion brand, promising to shop at Dillard's instead. On Wednesday, Laurie Ray posted a video on Facebook of herself and seven other women - some wearing shirts with photos of President Donald Trump that say "Haters Gonna Hate" - walking into a Nordstrom in Chandler, Arizona, with handfuls of cash to cancel their accounts, The Daily Mail reported .

