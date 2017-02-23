Scottsdale residents could see higher...

Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills City officials propose raising water and sewer rates by about 2.8 percent beginning in November. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAuQ2I Scottsdale residents may see their monthly utility bills climb for the second time in three years as the City Council considers a 2.8 increase to water and sewer rates, according to a budget proposal delivered at City Hall this week.

