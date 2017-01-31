Public Art Inspired by Quasars, Bike ...

Public Art Inspired by Quasars, Bike Culture, and Desert...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

After seeing Lily Reeves' Quasar sculpture go up along Scottsdale Road, we figured it was time to get out and explore new public art offerings in several Valley cities - including Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler. We found some fun new offerings, but also some classics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Vensure Employer Services Inc. (Feb '13) 1 hr Congrats_dbag 18
Trying to find my mom. 4 hr Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) 4 hr justice seeker 50
Donald Trump for President Mon Scotty Steiner 6
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mon zeke the Pinhead 2,660
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Mon ABC15AZ 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jan 24 i am chandler 63
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC