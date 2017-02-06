Police: Chandler man investigated for...

Police: Chandler man investigated for abuse of 7-month-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Chandler man is in custody and under investigation for child abuse involving injuries to a 7-month-old girl, police said. Police: Chandler man investigated for abuse of 7-month-old girl A Chandler man is in custody and under investigation for child abuse involving injuries to a 7-month-old girl, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 5 hr zeke the Pinhead 2,663
Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11) 13 hr mjorg 35
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. 17 hr Gangsterreport 2
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) 17 hr Nanaimo 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun Silent451 2,126
Donald Trump for President Sat lissa 8
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Feb 3 Mark Kinney 18
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC